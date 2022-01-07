Sidney Poitier’s Best Films: 13 Movies Now Streaming Online

Sidney Poitier’s six-decade career in Hollywood ranks among the most iconic runs for any actor in history. The legendary performer became the first Black man nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards with “The Defiant Ones,” and not soon after he made history by winning the award with “Lilies of the Field.” Poitier’s other classics include “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “Porgy and Bess” and the influential best picture winner “In the Height of the Night.” Fortunately for Poitier fans, all of these titles are now available to stream or rent online.

To honor the late Poitier, who died at age 94, we’ve rounded up a collection of his best films that are available right now to view online. See the full list below.