Showbiz Real Estate Elite 2022

The luxury real estate market has never been hotter. Low mortgage rates and a tight market mean demand is high and Variety’s Showbiz Real Estate Elite are the forefront of the bubbling markets in Southern California, New York and South Florida.

According to Compass’ “Ultra Luxury Report,” in 2021 the greater Los Angeles region had the most residential sales transaction volume of $10 million and above homes (totaling $10.6 billion) any U.S. market, a 97.5% increase in sales volume compared to 2020.