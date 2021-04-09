×

‘Shameless’ Finale: 11 Essential Episodes as the Gallaghers Bid Farewell

After 11 seasons of drinking, drugging, sex, and petty crime, it’s last call for “Shameless.”

The Showtime series wraps up its run on April 11, ending the saga of the Gallaghers, a family of dreamers, strugglers, and grifters whose life on the margins provided so much memorable television. “Shameless” was also one of the rare shows to depict blue collar life in all its complexity. Well, to be fair the Gallaghers weren’t so much blue collar as no collar.

So before the Alibi closes its doors for a final time and Frank and family fade into the sunset, let’s raise a glass to the show’s most essential episodes.

