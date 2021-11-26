The 20 Best ‘Seinfeld’ Episodes, Ranked

“Seinfeld” remains one of the definitive TV sitcoms of all time, forever altering the way comedy could be approached and what was acceptable behavior from characters you watched week in and week out.

The show started off with a minuscule six-episode order at NBC (not exactly a vote of confidence) and yada yada yada ended in 1998 with 76 million people tuning into the series finale.

Few shows have embedded themselves in the pop culture landscape more so than “Seinfeld,” making things like “double dipper,” “re-gifting,” and “Festivus” household terms.

While each of the show’s 180 episodes is rife with hilarious jokes, here, Variety breaks down what we feel to be the best of the best.