Zoinks! The 10 Best ‘Scooby-Doo’ Films, From ‘Monsters Unleashed’ to ‘Zombie Island’

Without a doubt, “Scooby-Doo” is one of the most beloved cartoons ever created. In the decades since America’s most iconic dog and his mystery-busting teammates first appeared on TV, the team has since appeared in over 40 films, ranging from direct-to-video animated flicks, theatrical releases, a series of live-action prequel films that aired on Cartoon Network and three TV movies that aired in the ’80s starring Scooby, Shaggy and Scrappy-Doo.

With so many films headlined by the Scooby Gang, not every one is created equal. Many are just okay, coasting by on the charm of the characters without building an interesting mystery on its own. A select few are even lazier than that, with poor animation, stale humor and boring villains.

But the ones that are great evoke a certain nostalgia for the people who grew up on them, and for good reason: at its core, the “Scooby-Doo” formula remains a solid one, mixing horror, comedy and mystery elements in a deeply entertaining package. The movies allow the creators a chance to expand the mysteries significantly from the 22-minute cartoons, creating far more memorable threats, suspects and casts than can be found in the show. And the movies frequently push the series past the fake monsters and lighthearted threats the crew faces on TV: in many of the films, the monsters are real and pose very serious threats to the gang.

In memory of “Scoob! Holiday Haunt,” which was canceled and indefinitely shelved by HBO Max, here are the 10 greatest films in the “Scooby-Doo” franchise, ranked.