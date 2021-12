“Sing 2” hits theaters on Dec. 22 and adds to its already-starry voice cast two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson. It’s a perfect fit, as one of the actor’s finest performances was lending her voice to the AI system in Spike Jonze’s “Her.” But the actor has proven herself adept at a wide variety of genres, and we take a look at her 10 best performances from over the years.