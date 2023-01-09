SAG Awards Predictions: ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and ‘Everything Everywhere’ Could Tie Record for Most Noms in History

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” are predicted to lead the film side of the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations with five apiece. On the television side, HBO’s “The White Lotus,” after being moved to the drama category from limited by the guild, is expected to lead the charge with four noms.

At five noms, “Banshees” and “Everything” would tie the record for the most SAG noms in history. They would join John Madden’s “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) and Rob Marshall’s “Chicago” (2002), both SAG and Oscar winners for best picture, and John Patrick Shanley’s “Doubt” (2008), which lost to “Slumdog Millionaire.”

If the predictions prove accurate, Martin McDonagh’s Irish buddy-tale is forecast to receive mentions for its four main actors — Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon — in addition to the guild’s top prize for cast ensemble.

There’s a slight variation in the noms for the Daniels’ family multiverse flick. Along with the likely ensemble nod, actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the top five in their respective categories. It would also be difficult to imagine the guild passing on the action-packed stunts of the film. If the film manages to pull in Critics Choice supporting actress nominee Stephanie Hsu, along with the expected five mentions, it would set a new record for SAG nods.

Like any nomination announcement, there will of course be surprises.

After a disappointing BAFTA longlist showing, SAG nominations will be a real test for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” just ahead of Oscar voting, which begins on Thursday, Jan. 12. It’s listed as an alternate for cast ensemble. However, the guild should still bite on Michelle Williams for best actress and possibly veteran Judd Hirsch in supporting actor.

Other prospects include Paul Mescal for “Aftersun,” coming off a Critics Choice nod and BAFTA longlist mention, and a possible shutout of Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” (praying I’m wrong about this one). Regarding Joseph Kosinski’s high-flying sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” it seems like a no-brainer for stunt ensemble, but Tom Cruise could assert himself as the fifth man in the best actor category.

In TV, HBO is likely to dominate with “House of the Dragon” and “The White Lotus” in drama and “Barry” in comedy. I predict a miss for “Hacks” in ensemble comedy, but have no fear, Jean Smart should still be there.

Read the final predictions down below in all film and television categories.