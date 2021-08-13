Ryan Reynolds’ 10 Best Performances

There are many keys to Ryan Reynolds’ success — talent and affability play a big part, but there’s also the choice to never take himself too seriously. Reynolds often seems to be having a blast and the feeling is contagious. His stardom always seemed inevitable, but it took time to find the right project — he’s been a good sport about the “Green Lantern” jokes, an early attempt to make him a superstar. But he isn’t just coasting by on his considerable charm; Reynolds has made a series of bold, risky choices in films that might have slipped under the radar. With his latest action-comedy “Free Guy” now in theaters, we took a look at 10 of his best performances. Bear in mind these are not necessarily his best movies, but the roles where he truly stood out.