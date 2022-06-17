Inside the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Celebration at Rocco’s in West Hollywood With Willow Pill, Kornbread and Angeria

All hail the queens!

Some of the most popular stars of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” celebrated the Emmy-winning series with a party on Thursday night at Rocco’s in West Hollywood.

After walking the red carpet, Willow Pill, Kornbread, Bosco, Angeria, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Jasmine Kennedie and Kerri Colby performed individual lip-sync sets for the packed house.

The evening was hosted by “The Real World” alums Danny Roberts and Melissa Beck. An open bar kept the crowd well-lubricated and free swag included tote bags and colorful visors.

Spotted in the audience were “Drag Race” casting guru Ethan Petersen, Pit Crew member Calix Quan and the series’ music impresario Leland as well as TCM host Dave Karger.