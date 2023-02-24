The Most Iconic Moments in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Herstory: Masked Lip Syncs! Snatch Games! Self-Eliminations!

On Friday, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will celebrate its 200th episode on MTV. The reality competition series that first aired on Logo TV in 2009 has transformed from the little engine that could to a global phenomenon. Now in its 15th season, “Drag Race” has brought drag queen vocabulary into mainstream vernacular — runways, lip syncs and snatch games have entertained audiences across the world, as the show has expanded to at least 14 international versions across Europe, Asia and South America.

To mark this herstoric moment in television herstory, here’s a rundown of 20 of the most iconic moments on the U.S. versions of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”