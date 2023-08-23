‘Riverdale’ Flashes Forward 67 Years in Series Finale, Reveals Bonkers Secret Relationship: Who Ended Up With Who?

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from the series finale of “Riverdale,” which aired on The CW Wednesday, August 23.

“Riverdale” storylines have left viewers shocked — and often, confused — many times throughout its seven seasons. The series finale, aptly titled “Goodbye, Riverdale,” was no exception.

In the show’s final episode, the teen drama jumps ahead 67 years. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is in her 80s, finding out that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) has died at age 84 — and that she is now the last member of the Riverdale High group alive. She asks her granddaughter, Alice, to take her back to Riverdale one last time, and, after falling asleep that night, comes face-to-face with Jughead once again. In the dream, he offers to let her re-live whatever day she wants to in Riverdale. She chooses to go back and attend the final day of school and the party that followed, which she’d missed because she’d had the mumps. (This is the show’s 1950s storyline, mind you — “Riverdale” jumped back in time in the Season 6 finale.)

Since Betty’s memory is failing, she’s excited by the chance to recall what happened to each of her high school friends, although she knows it may be a painful journey since it means saying goodbye all over again. Throughout the day, Jughead informs her what happened to everyone after graduation — and a bit about what was happening behind closed doors. Betty is reminded that she, Jughead, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) were in a quad relationship with each other for a year, with all four of them being together and swapping who they were romantically involved with each evening.

The day back in time also reveals how each one of her friends’ lives had ended, and when. For a full update on all of the key “Riverdale” players, scroll through the list below.