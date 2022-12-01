Six Rising Arab Film Players to Meet at Red Sea Film Festival

As the Saudi market continues to take shape, cultural activity finds surer footing once more in Beirut and innovative young voices cast new trails across the international landscape, the Arab film industry finds itself at an auspicious moment. As it showcases recent gems from the Middle East and North Africa, this year’s Red Sea Film Festival will also play host to the showrunners, trailblazers, entrepreneurs, risk-takers and film execs leading that charge. Below are six of the most dynamic new figures of the modern Arab industry.