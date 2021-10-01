Variety’s Power of Women Red Carpet: Industry Insiders Mix and Mingle at Long Last

Variety‘s Power of Women Presented by Lifetime dinner bought 300 people from across the entertainment industry together on Thursday to celebrate the achievements and philanthropic work of this year’s five honorees: Katy Perry, Amanda Gorman, Rita Moreno, Channing Dungey and Lorde.

For many, the gathering was a post-COVID vaccine-era coming-out party of sorts. Attendees were full of exclamations about the simple joy of being together (with strict protocols in place) in a beautiful Beverly Hills setting under the stars. Here’s a look at the executives, producers, actors and others from the entertainment community who were happy to mix and mingle on behalf of many worthy causes.