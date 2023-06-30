The Top 19 Oscar Contenders of 2023 (So Far)

Love stories, period dramas, the origins of sneakers and an explosion of multiverses are among the standout movies from the first half of 2023 that could have the legs to make it to next year’s Oscar ceremony.

As we enter the midpoint of the calendar year, we turn our attention to which films seem worthy of Academy recognition, based on critical acclaim and buzz surrounding contenders. The list considers films that have had theatrical releases and standouts in 19 of the 23 Oscar categories.

Read: Variety’s Awards Circuit for the latest Oscars predictions in all categories.

Of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2023 so far, the animated spectacle “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” from Sony Pictures (currently sitting in the third spot with $319 million) has the best shot at reaching the coveted best picture lineup. Other massive money-earners from the list could have potential in various artisan categories such as makeup and hairstyling (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”), sound (“John Wick: Chapter 4”), visual effects (“The Little Mermaid”) and original song (“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”).

Not that anyone should be surprised anymore, but the animated sector has been on fire for the past few years with innovative techniques and supreme stories. Aside from “Across the Spider-Verse” in all eligible categories (and that includes directing, adapted screenplay, production design, film editing, sound, visual effects and score), Netflix has a charmer on its hands with “Nimona,” which seems destined for one of the five animated feature slots if it can sustain attention for the next several months.

PIXAR

Pixar’s “Elemental” didn’t blow away the box office, but the reviews are nonetheless pretty solid. However, as the year continues with more releases, such as its Walt Disney Animation counterpart “Wish” or the upcoming “How Do You Live” from legend Hayao Miyazaki, it could move down the charts as more discoveries are made.

Another streaming contender is Ben Affleck’s highly-entertaining “Air” from Amazon Studios, in which he stars alongside acting pal Matt Damon. A solid box office (across more than 3,000 theaters) and very good notices from critics should keep it in the discussion for a while and it could be one of the safe and most straightforward picks among voters.

With the Academy announcing a focus on expanding theatrical releases beginning with the 2025 ceremony, all eyes are on the indie studios, with many rooting for their successes as they continue to find the best way to navigate this difficult time for theater chains. A24’s “Past Lives” from debut director Celine Song is the clear darling of the indie scene so far after its Sundance premiere. Now in theaters, it has the goods to be an all-around awards player at the end of the year.

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” from Focus Features has had a strong start on its theatrical run. However, despite a starry cast (Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, etc.), the auteur’s foray into a science fiction-esque theme seems to be falling in line with his previous effort “The French Dispatch” (2021), which was shut out of the Oscar race. I’d say “City” will contend for a tech nom or two, but not much else, but you can never really be sure.

We should give a nod of acknowledgment to movies that debuted at film festivals but are opening later in 2023, such as Cannes standouts like Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” Todd Haynes’ “May December” and the Palme d’Or winning “Anatomy of a Fall” from Justine Triet — and Sundance players like — Sony Pictures Classics’ “A Little Prayer,” Netflix’s “Fair Play” and Apple’s “Flora and Son.” We’ll likely hear more about them in the coming months.

Read the list of probable contenders below in each of the 19 respective Oscar categories. Please note, to offer an opportunity to name more films, a movie is only mentioned once as a top highlight, even though it could be contending in several races.

** Not all listed crew members are official. The Academy ultimately decides on credits.

