From ‘Encanto’ to ‘Flee,’ Animation Oscar Race Heats Up With Mix of Global Contenders

As awards season rolls on, Variety breaks down 20 of the top toons in Oscar contention. Already, awards are being granted on hopefuls, with the National Board of Review named Disney’s “Encanto” best animated feature on Dec. 2, and the shortlist not coming out till Dec. 21. Among the field, “Flee” has a shot at three Oscar nominations: documentary, international (it’s Denmark’s entry) and animated feature. Overall, it’s been a strong year for animated features from around the world, and the Academy has an open mind when considering nominations.