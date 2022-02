Since “Chicago Fire” began in 2012, it has been heating up in more ways than one — and the spinoffs followed suit. “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.” have had their fair share of romances, some that have stood the test of time and others that have crashed and burned.

This Valentine’s Day, Variety takes a walk down “One Chicago” memory lane, looking back at the franchise’s unforgettable couples and where they stand today.