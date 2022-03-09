‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer Breakdown: Young Luke, Grand Inquisitor, a New Planet and More

“Star Wars” fans have been waiting nearly 17 years for Ewan McGregor to return to the franchise as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and that moment is just around the corner thanks to the eponymous Disney Plus series. The show doesn’t premiere until May 25, but Disney has debuted the first trailer for the series and it’s full of tantalizing clues and Easter eggs.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is Disney Plus’ third “Star Wars” series following “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” This new show comes from director Deborah Chow (who was behind the camera on a couple “Mandalorian” episodes) and writer Joby Harold. As every “Star Wars” fan knows, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will reunite McGregor and Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen after the duo were front and center in “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith.”

Watch the official “Obi-Wan Kenobi” trailer here, and scroll down the list below for the 11 biggest takeaways from the first footage.