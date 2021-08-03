Who Should Be the Next ‘Doctor Who’? Michaela Coel, Matt Berry and Rahul Kohli Top Our List

With the BBC confirming that “Doctor Who” actor Jodie Whittaker is leaving the show next year, Whovians have already begun debating who should step into the Doctor’s wacky shoes for the next chapter of the iconic show.

Variety has delved into the top candidates for the role, and all the actors that fans are gunning for. It’s still unknown when the BBC will confirm its decision — last time around, Peter Capaldi announced he was leaving in January 2017 and the Beeb revealed Whittaker as his replacement in July — but there’s already speculation swirling about a number of faces on our list.