The 53 People on the New Power of New York List

When we created this list six years ago, we were determined to recognize the new faces of storytellers, executives and entrepreneurs who were reinventing New York. A lot has changed since then, but the city’s can-do spirit is as potent as ever. Here, we’re taking note of the shift in fortunes, paradigms and vibes over the past year or so by calling out the New Yorkers you need to know.

Ranging from movies and television, where New Yorkers are newly setting the agenda, to theater and media, where the city has long dominated, our list celebrates those who are making change and carving out space for themselves, with celebrity contributors weighing in too. These artists and visionaries personify all the brio of this ever evolving city and show us what New York offers to the industry, and the world.