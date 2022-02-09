From Margot Robbie to Chris Hemsworth, All the Major Stars Who Got Their Start on Australian Soap ‘Neighbours’

The land down under has long had a strong hold on Hollywood, producing some of our most beloved stars, including Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe and all three Hemsworth brothers.

But Australia also has its own thriving film and television market — especially when it comes to soap operas — and no show does it better than “Neighbours,” the long-running drama set around a single cul-de-sac and its inhabitants. It focuses on three families: the Ramsays, the Robinsons and the Clarkes, and follows their rivalries and family drama throughout generations. The series premiered in 1985 and is still running today, with a whopping 37 seasons under its belt. However, its future is currently in question as it was announced on Monday that the show had been dropped by U.K. broadcaster Channel 5.

Given its prominence in Australian television history, it’s no surprise that many actors got their start on the soap opera before breaking out internationally — whether they appeared on the show for one episode or a few seasons. Below, find 15 of the series’ most successful exports.