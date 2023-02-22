10 Music Supervisors to Watch in 2023: From ‘Yellowjackets’ to ‘Call of Duty’

The power of music on screen grows stronger each year.

In the past 12 months or so, “Stranger Things” saw ’80s British icon Kate Bush become a superstar stateside as her song “Running Up That Hill” featured in one of the most talked about scenes of the year; “Yellowjackets” reenergized ’90s gems both well-known and temporarily forgotten; “Euphoria” continued to dominate Shazam; and classic artists such as Fleetwood Mac and Marvin Gaye found new audiences through placements on “Our Flag Means Death” and “Atlanta,” respectively. Songs that didn’t connect when they were released did so through appearances on trailers and video games. Ahead of the 13th Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, scheduled for March 5, Variety puts a spotlight on music supervisors who have been shaping the way viewers interact and consume music. (Asterisks indicate 2023 Guild of Music Supervisors nominees.)