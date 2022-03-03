×

Music Supervisors to Watch in 2022: From ‘Ted Lasso’ Team to ‘Sex Education’ Soundtracker

By
Ellise Shafer, Lily Moayeri
10 Music Supervisors to Watch 2022
Miller: Christa Miller; Gant: Aamina Gant; Biffa: AP

In 2021, production came back in full swing for music supervisors, who delivered a wealth of tunes to the worlds of TV and film. Further expanding the reach of these soundtracks, day-and-date releases in theaters and streaming services meant some songs experienced double the consumption.

What qualities made the ideal synch last year? A gamut of tunes bounced around genres and included many classics of decades past, updated covers and offerings by new artists, as nominees for the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, scheduled for March 20, demonstrate. Variety assessed today’s top talents in the field, including several GMS contenders. Keep your eyes and ears out for these names.

