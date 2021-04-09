10 Music Supervisors to Watch in 2021

For much of 2020, music supervisors found work to be a challenge — ironic considering what they had completed for films and shows available on streaming services, broadcast television and on-demand was being consumed more than ever as audiences had ample time to binge-watch during the pandemic. Once production resumed, music supervisors returned to work, and while restricted to fewer on-set visits and in-person time, the flood of music hardly slowed. As 2021 arrived, music supervisors had placed a ton of music on screens, making the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards nominations for this year especially weighty. Ahead of the April 11 virtual awards ceremony, Variety assessed the top talents in the field, including several GMS contenders (marked with a *), to come up with these 10 music supervisors worth keeping an eye — and ear — on.