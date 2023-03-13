×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Rajinikanth, Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu Celebrate India’s Oscar Wins for ‘RRR,’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Which Movies Have Won the Most Oscars?

Titanic, Everything Everywhere, Cabaret
Everett Collection

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” won big-time at the 2023 Academy Award ceremony, taking home seven trophies from 11 nominations, including the highest honor of best picture. Seven Oscars for one film does not happen often, and only a couple dozen other films have achieved the status. Before “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008) was the most-awarded picture in recent decades. The highest number won by a single film is 11, which three films have achieved in the 95-year history of the awards. Check out the list below to see the most awarded films in Oscar history.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad