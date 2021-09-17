The Most Memorable Morning Show Moments of All Time

From the moment live television, broadcast news and hosts with outsized on-air personalities gathered together to form the morning show genre, unforgettable incidents were certain to follow. Over time, the genre has evolved to become increasingly frank, funny and unfiltered, as well as unafraid to acknowledge viewers’ often deep connections to the people they spend countless mornings watching. From dropping our jaws to warming our hearts, these of some of the most memorable moments morning shows have offered over the past several years.