The 10 Most Anticipated Horror Movies of 2022

Whether they’re low-budget handheld flicks, blockbuster thrillers or long-awaited sequels, one thing we can always count on is the shriek-inducing joy of horror movies.

From franchise expansions (“Scream,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”) to new terrors (“Fresh,” “Don’t Worry Darling”), there’s plenty to look forward to in next year’s horror slate. Genre veteran Stephen King’s 1975 novel “Salem’s Lot” is finally getting a feature film adaptation, while recent horror darling Jordan Peele will follow up 2019’s “Us” with new frightening tale.

Elsewhere, Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the final installment of David Gordon Green’s modern “Halloween” trilogy, and Isabelle Fuhrman will reprise the spine-chilling role of Esther in “Orphan: First Kill.”

Here, Variety lists the most anticipated scary movies of 2022, starting with a healthy dose of horror in January.