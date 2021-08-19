The Most Anticipated Movies Coming in 2021

As if the pandemic and tumult of 2020 weren’t enough, last year also delayed a slew of hotly anticipated films, ranging from action blockbusters such as “Black Widow” and “No Time to Die” to the Timothée Chalamet-led sci-fi epic “Dune,” which will now release both in theaters and on HBO Max in 2021.

Most theaters across the country have reopened their doors, letting film lovers view previously delayed releases and new films. However, many fall films are banking on hybrid release plans after the delta variant put a damper on the full-fledged return to theaters. The good news is there are numerous options for viewing the year’s hottest films.

Fall movies premiering in theaters on HBO Max on the same day include Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” and “Dune,” starring Timothy Chalamet. Meanwhile, James Bond installment “No Time to Die” and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” will premiere only in theaters.

Read on to see all the highly anticipated films of 2021.