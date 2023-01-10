‘Milf Manor’ Cast: Meet the Moms Looking for Love on TLC’s New Dating Show

Is this what “30 Rock” had imagined? Maybe so. TLC introduced the cast of their upcoming dating series, “Milf Manor,” on Tuesday. The series features eight strong-minded mothers who head to a paradise destination to look for love.

“Although they may be a few years older than the average dating show contestant, these women are not out of practice. Ranging from 40 to 60 years young, this vibrant group brings their unique life experiences to the game. They have decades of dating experience and will use it to find a lasting connection with men half their age,” the press release explains. “However, nothing can prepare them for a jaw dropping surprise that will greet them at the front door.”

The steamy new reality show takes place in Mexico as the eight women meet eight young men as they attempt to develop a true relationship. Each episode will include a challenge to find out whether there is a genuine connection or if “it’s time to leave the manor.”

The show asks, “Will the young gentlemen be able to win over the MILFs with their charming good looks or will their behavior prove them under-experienced and land them on the chopping block?”

“Milf Manor,” produced by Entertainment One and Spun Gold, premieres on TLC on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 10 p.m. It is also available to stream the same day on discovery+.

Watch the trailer and get to know each of the moms below.