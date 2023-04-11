×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Cineworld Expects Exit From Chapter 11 in Next Three Months, Files Formal Reorganization Plan

Myke Towers, Ivy Queen and Vivian Tu Among Creatives Celebrated in Variety’s Miami Entertainment Impact Report

By
Charlie Amter, Cata Balzano, Thania Garcia, Alex Gonzalez, Zoe Hewitt, Carole Horst, Anna Marie de la Fuente, Lily Moayeri
Miami Impact Report
Courtesy Image

The dynamic executives and creatives on Variety’s Miami Entertainment Impact list will be celebrated April 13 at the Miami Entertainment Town event, presented by City National Bank.

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad