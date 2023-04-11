Myke Towers, Ivy Queen and Vivian Tu Among Creatives Celebrated in Variety’s Miami Entertainment Impact Report

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Beau Ferrari

Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises



Karen Barroeta

EVP, Production and Development, Telemundo Global Studios



Ronald Day

President, Entertainment and Content Strategy



Monica Gil

Chief Administrative & Marketing Officer



Eli Velazquez

EVP, Sports Content, Telemundo Deportes

NBCUniversal Telemundo continues to increase its audience reach, and its top executives have renovated and re-evaluated the strategy for the network. “With the pandemic being behind us, we searched for new opportunities and formats that were not only fit for TV, but that could also be available across our many platforms,” explains Day, who leads the company’s content strategy with a particular focus on daily entertainment and in collaboration with Telemundo Global Studios, network news and sports. “We’ve brought two new reality shows and we are preparing another two productions for 2024. We plan to continue with the success of ‘La Casa de Los Famosos,’ ‘Top Chef’ and more projects that are on the way” he adds. Further investing in means of production, the network inaugurated its Telemundo Global Studios in Mexico City, with Barroeta leading in the execution of the project and the production of series, including the network’s release of the eighth season of “El Señor de los Cielos,” which the network brought back by popular demand. “In understanding the Latino audience in the United States; what they are watching and why, we create characters who have those same virtues and that excite our viewers,” says Barroeta. In sports, Telemundo — which Ferrari referred to as a “growth engine for NBCUniversal” — also recently hit record numbers. “From a production standpoint, ‘FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022’ was our biggest execution ever,” says Velasquez, who leads the network’s sports division. “We delivered 2,000+ hours of programming across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and digital,” he adds. “As the number one producer of original Hispanic content in the U.S., we know that our audiences are multifaceted. We lean into their vast preferences, their diversity and the many ways in which they consume content to develop and share scripted and unscripted narratives that embody the Latino of today,” notes Gil. Goals for 2023? “To continue to build on our position as a leading producer and innovator of content across platforms, regardless of language. And by doing so build on our growth trajectory as a leader in media regardless of language,” says Ferarri.