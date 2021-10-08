Matt Damon’s 10 Best Performances: From Dirty Cop to Math Genius and More

Matt Damon has cemented himself as one of the most recognizable and passionate actors of his generation. To celebrate his birthday, Variety is ranking his best film performances.

Getting his early start and breaking through with small, cameo roles in movies such as “Mystic Pizza” (1988) and the prep-school drama “School Ties” (1992), it was his role as Will Hunting, a young mathematics genius who is a janitor at Harvard University, where Damon also attended, that launched him to stardom. Co-writing the drama with his best friend Ben Affleck, the Gus Van Sant-directed film was a box office success, grossing over $225 million against a $10 million budget. In addition, the film won two Academy Awards — supporting actor for Robin Williams (one of the best Oscar moments in history) and original screenplay. At 27 (Damon) and 25 (Affleck), they were the youngest winners of the category’s history.

Damon has had an impressive awards run over his career, finding five total Oscar nominations over four separate categories. In addition to his double Oscar noms for “Good Will Hunting” in actor and screenplay, he was recognized by the Academy in supporting actor for “Invictus” (2009), another lead mention for “The Martian” (2015) and as a producer for “Manchester by the Sea” (2016), which won original screenplay for Kenneth Lonergan and actor for Casey Affleck.

This year, he’s already turned in one of his best career performances in Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater,” an outing that’s received mixed reception but one that distributor Focus Features hopes to make some waves on the awards circuit. “Stillwater” was the first film to hold an Oscars FYC special screening in the summer at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, which presented an excellent turnout.

Damon has also re-teamed with his childhood BFF Affleck to co-write “The Last Duel” with Oscar-nominated scribe Nicole Holofcener. The Ridley Scott-directed epic stars Damon as Sir Jean de Carrouges, a man who challenges Jacques Le Gris (played by Adam Driver) to a duel after being accused of raping his wife (played exquisitely by Jodie Comer). Affleck plays Count Pierre d’Alençon.

This list focuses on his theatrical run performances; otherwise, you’d likely see his unforgettable turn as Scott Thorson in Steven Soderbergh’s HBO movie, “Behind the Candelabra,” for which he received an Emmy nomination for best actor.

Honorable mentions: “Interstellar” (2014), “Margaret” (2011), “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001), and of course, “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)