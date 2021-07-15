Every Marvel Studios Movie and Disney Plus Project in 2021 and Beyond

In 2020, the world went a full year without a single Marvel Studios project for the first time since 2009. To make up for it, and then some, Marvel has come roaring back in 2021 with a whopping 10 titles in theaters and on Disney Plus. Four of those titles have already premiered this year, including “WandaVision,” which earned 23 Emmy nominations, including for stars Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Kathryn Hahn, and for best limited series — the first Emmys nods ever earned by Marvel Studios.

The MCU may be done playing pandemic catch-up in 2021, but the studio’s slate is only growing larger in 2022 and beyond, with at least 19 more titles in the works. On the feature film side, Marvel will release sequels to “Black Panther” with director Ryan Coogler, “Captain Marvel” with director Nia DaCosta, and “Guardians of the Galaxy” with director James Gunn; as well as long-anticipated reboots of “Blade” with actor Mahershala Ali and “Fantastic Four” with director Jon Watts. On Disney Plus, we’ll see adaptations of “Secret Invasion” with Olivia Colman, “She Hulk” with Tatiana Maslany, and “Moon Knight” with Oscar Isaac; and a second season of the acclaimed Disney Plus series “Loki” with Tom Hiddleston. There are also several more titles in development, including a series set in the Kingdom of Wakanda and feature film sequel to “Captain America” starring Anthony Mackie.

For Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios, the MCU’s post-“Avengers: Endgame” slate represents the most aggressive creative expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012’s “The Avengers” re-defined what was possible with superhero storytelling.

Here is everything that’s in store — that we know about, at least.