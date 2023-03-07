‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Cast: Meet the Singles Hoping to Get Engaged Sight Unseen (EXCLUSIVE)

A new group of singles are looking to fall in love and get engaged before seeing their future spouse. Below, Variety has the first look at the cast of Season 4 of “Love Is Blind,” set to premiere March 24 on Netflix.

The hopefuls, aged 25 to 37, have one thing in common: they are ready to find true love and are tired of conventional dating methods. This season, which filmed in Seattle, will follow singles as they connect inside the pods. Those who decide to get engaged, get to meet face to face before going on a vacation, moving in together, planning their wedding and seeing if the bonds made inside the pods can remain in real life.

Per the press release, “When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts and mentors for the group, as they all discover whether race, age or appearance matter or if love is really blind.

Season 4 will consist 12 episodes that will roll out each Friday. The first five episodes will drop on March 24; episodes 6-8 on March 31; episodes 9-11 on April 7; and the finale will drop April 14.

“Love Is Blind” is produced by Kinetic Content. Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches, Brian Smith and Heather Crowe serve as executive producers.

Meet the full cast and get to know them in the video here. The full trailer will drop on Wednesday, March 8.