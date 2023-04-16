‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: Zack Roasts Irina for Wanting Fame, Marshall Denies Calling Jackie a ‘Derogatory Name’ and More Shocking Moments

The “Love Is Blind” cast reunited for the first time since filming wrapped on their chaotic season for Netflix’s live reunion special — despite an hour delay. While it didn’t stream everywhere when it was supposed to, when the reunion did begin, it was filled with drama.

To refresh your memory, here’s who said yes at the altar in the season finale: Tiffany and Brett, Chelsea and Kwame and Bliss and Zack — who, in the biggest twist of the season, first broke up in the pods, but then got engaged after he called it quits with his first fiancée, Irina, when they couldn’t make things work in Mexico.

Micah and Paul were engaged, but he ultimately said no at the altar. And perhaps the most dramatic couple of the season was Jackie and Marshall, who split after an emotional rollercoaster of an engagement period, which culminated in her keeping the ring from Marshall, but rekindling the flame with someone else she dated in the pods, Josh.

During the reunion, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, everyone got a chance to tell their sides of the story. Jackie and Josh were not in attendance, but conducted a Zoom interview with Vanessa on Saturday, giving a status update. Scroll through the gallery below for an update from each pair — and Irina — on where they are one year after filming wrapped.