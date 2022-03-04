‘Love Is Blind’ Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey Call Out Shake on Reunion: You ‘Berated’ Every Woman

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the “Love Is Blind” Season 2 reunion, streaming now on Netflix.

After such a shocking finale, it was no surprise that the “Love Is Blind” Season 2 reunion was also packed with drama — especially surrounding villain Shake Chatterjee. In the one-hour episode, which dropped on Netflix on Friday, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey returned with six of the pairs who got engaged during the season.

“I’m nervous about how we’re going to get edited,” Chatterjee said at the top of the hour, prompting Shayne Jansen to tell him not to play the victim card — which seemed to be the theme of the entire evening.

After checking in with the other couples — read on to see where they each stand today — the Lacheys turned their attention to Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati. During the season, Chatterjee made multiple comments about the women’s physical appearances, prompting the hosts to ask why he chose to go on “Love Is Blind.”

In his answer, he compared getting married to making a large purchase.

“Before you make this type of commitment, I feel like you have to read the fine print on that,” Chatterjee said. “I want to make sure this thing works. I wanted more than anything for this to work. For me, that meant I knew at least a certain physical body part to get me in the ball park. … If I were to marry somebody and there was a big weight discrepancy, it would be really hard to get past that. How do I get past that?”

Vanessa then told him she believes he went on the wrong show, getting heated about the comments he made throughout the process.

“The problem that I have, Shake, is that you sit there and berated every single one of these women physically and then went through the process with this beautiful soul over here all because you wanted someone that you wanted to fuck, not fall in love with,” she said. “I’m heated.”

Natalie Lee, Deepti Vempati, Shaina Hurley in season 2 of Love Is Blind ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Chatterjee stood firm in his comments, explaining that everyone has physical preferences. “Every woman here is beautiful. I think you’re all beautiful. I’m not attracted to all of you. Unfortunately, the only one I’m attracted to is Vanessa — and I wish I wasn’t,” he said, while the cast let out a mutual groan. “It’s nature, baby! We’re animals.”

Nick appeared to be fed up with the conversation, responding, “No, you treat animals. We’re human beings. And I can see now why you don’t treat human beings. … I don’t like people who treat human beings like you do. It’s wrong.”

During the hour, Chatterjee also took a jab at the show’s editing, claiming it made him out to be the villain. The cast, however, felt that it was the other way around.

“That was a very watered down version of the things you said behind her back,” Natalie Lee said. “I don’t understand how you don’t feel remorse.”

While Vempati stayed silent through most of the episode, she chimed in toward the end of the segment. “You lack the self-awareness to even know that you’re doing something wrong. It’s flabbergasting to me. The fact that I ever respected you as a person, I’m mind-blown,” she said. “There’s a way to say, ‘Oh, I’m not physically into her.’ … You just don’t know how to speak, especially to women.”

Scroll through the list below for an update on where the other pairs are today: