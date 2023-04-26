Reality TV Power Players in 2023: Meet the Minds Who Changed TV Forever From ‘Love is Blind’ to ‘Real World: Homecoming’

Rod Aissa

Image Credit: Courtesy: Patrick Randak/NBCUni

Exec VP, Unscripted Content, Pictures, NBCUniversal TV

Aissa oversees all unscripted lifestyle and doc programming across NBC, Bravo, E!, USA Network, Peacock and more. In 2022, Bravo soared to new successes with more than half of the top 20 reality shows on cable in the 18-49 demo, plus “Top Chef” and “Below Deck Mediterranean” snagged Emmy noms.

Reality show guilty pleasure: “I have no guilt about watching any and

all unscripted series across a variety of platforms!”