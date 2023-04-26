Reality TV Power Players in 2023: Meet the Minds Who Changed TV Forever From ‘Love is Blind’ to ‘Real World: Homecoming’

Despite the ups and downs of the industry and the ever-changing landscape, new reality series and more unscripted content than ever has continued to grow into must-watch television. With more competition than ever, Variety homes in on the biggest titans on reality TV.
-
Rod Aissa
Exec VP, Unscripted Content, Pictures, NBCUniversal TV
Aissa oversees all unscripted lifestyle and doc programming across NBC, Bravo, E!, USA Network, Peacock and more. In 2022, Bravo soared to new successes with more than half of the top 20 reality shows on cable in the 18-49 demo, plus “Top Chef” and “Below Deck Mediterranean” snagged Emmy noms.
Reality show guilty pleasure: “I have no guilt about watching any and
all unscripted series across a variety of platforms!”
-
Lauren Anderson
Head of AVOD Original Content and Programming, Amazon
In a new role this year, Anderson oversees unscripted programming and strategy across Amazon Studios and has worked to expand the content slate for FreeVee, which earned its first Emmy win for “Judy Justice.”
Change you’d like to see in the unscripted world: “There are pockets of our industry still struggling to
embrace the content and respect its impact.”
-
Betsy Ayala
Head of Content, Food Network
Ayala oversees long-running hits “Beat Bobby Flay,” “Chopped,” “Worst Cooks in America” and many more. She’s credited in the success of HGTV’s “Rock the Block,” which continues to gain momentum as the network’s highest-rated title of the year.
If her life was a reality show, it’d be called: “The Road Less Traveled”
-
Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey and RuPaul
Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, co-founders, World of Wonder Prods.; RuPaul, executive producer and host, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” produced by World of Wonder, continues to break barriers and set a high bar when equality is needed most. Furthering conversations about politics and civil rights, the series remains the most-awarded reality competition show.
Change they’d like to see: “More LGBTQIA, more old queens, more kindness!”
-
Brie Miranda Bryant
Senior VP, Original Programming, Lifetime Unscripted
This year, Bryant spearheaded the Janet Jackson doc series, telling a never-before-told story about a global superstar that reached 21.2 million viewers. She previously shepherded Lifetime’s three-part, Peabody-winning documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”
Reality show guilty pleasure: “Did you say guiltless? ‘RHONY.’ And if you’re looking for the person that’s watched every episode of the ‘Kardashians’ — maybe more than once — well, that would be me too.”
-
Tom Cappello, Alana Goldstein and Keely Walker Muse
Tom Cappello, CEO and Exec Producer; Alana Goldstein, VP of Development; and Keely Walker Muse, VP of Programming, Crazy Legs Prods.
Highlighting the stories of “ordinary people leading extraordinary lives,” the latest season of TLC’s “1000-
LB Sisters” had record ratings and led to the franchise spinoff, “1000-LB Best Friends.” Crazy Legs Prods. has created content for a new genre as of late, launching “Mind for Design” for Magnolia Network
and crime series “No One Can Hear You Scream.”
Reality show guilty pleasure: “My guilty pleasure is when other producers make the joke ‘We’re not saving lives here, we’re just making TV,’” says Muse. “I can actually say that with shows like ‘1000-
LB Sisters,’ ‘1000-LB Best Friends’ and ‘Too Large’, we are, in fact, saving lives.”
-
Kelly Clarkson
Host and Exec Producer, “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
Moving to the coveted “Ellen” show slot this year, Clarkson took home two Daytime Emmy Awards for her recent interviews and “Kellyoke” segments, further expanding the talk show’s reach to an online audience.
If my life were a reality show it would be called: “Red Flag Collector”
-
Chris Coelen
CEO and Exec Producer, Kinetic Content
Building Kinetic Content from scratch, Coelen created and produces two of the most-watched unscripted shows on television with “Love Is Blind” and “The Ultimatum.” Both have hit No. 1 on Netflix. He oversees every step of the process, creating hits, packaging them to take to market and being a hands-on producer once a project is sold.
Change he’d like to see: “I’d like to see the financial and contractual models between buyers and sellers continue to evolve in acknowledgement that we’re all in this together and need one another to be healthy in order to maintain a vibrant content ecosystem.”
-
The 'Real Housewives' Team
Andy Cohen, Exec Producer and Host, “Watch What Happens Live;” Glenda Hersh, Co-President, CEO, Truly Original; Steven Weinstock, Co-President, CEO, Truly Original; and Lauren Eskelin, Exec VP of Programming, Truly Original
Overseeing “The Real Housewives” franchise, the Truly Original team also produce the “Kandi & the Gang” spinoff and took the franchise international with Dubai. With “Summer House” and “Winter House” in their wheelhouse, they’ve also expanded to MTV, producing the LGBTQ ensemble doc “The Real Friends of WeHo.”
Reality show guilty pleasure: “Celebrity Big Brother,” says Cohen.
-
Scout Productions Team
David Collins and Michael Williams, Co-Founders, Exec Producers; Rob Eric, CCO, Exec Producer; Renata Lombardo, Senior VP, Development and Current Non Scripted Programming; Joel Chiodi, Exec Producer and Head of Documentaries, Scout Prods.
Scout has been globally recognized for “Queer Eye” ever since the makeover show returned to Netflix. Additionally, the company works with HBO Max on “Legendary” and Disney+ on “The Quest.” In March, Scout’s “Title IX: 37 Words that Changed America” debuted on TBS.
If my life were a reality show, it’d be called: “Fifty Shades of Gay,” says Collins. Chiodi adds, “One Man, Seven Dogs.”
-
Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz
Co-Founders, Alfred Street Industries
In 2022, the duo created Netflix’s biggest unscripted debut, “Is It Cake?” They also brought together pizza-obsessed competitors for “Best in Dough,” a rising success for Hulu.
Reality show guilty pleasure: “’Traitors’ on Peacock,” says Lipsitz. “Couldn’t get enough!”
-
Mike Darnell
President, Warner Bros. Unscripted TV
Since his days at Fox, Darnell has been one of the most influential figures in reality TV. Now his plate includes overseeing “The Voice,” “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs. He’ll also be part of the return of “The Real Housewives of New York City” and two new seasons of “Ultimate Girls Trip.”
If my life were a reality show, it’d be called: “My 90-lb. Life”
-
Nina L. Diaz
CCO and President of Content, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios
Showing her strength in IP, MTVE has seen global expansion across linear and streaming including “The Challenge,” “Ex on the Beach,” “Are You the One?” and “The Shores.” She led the production of 110-plus unscripted series and specials over 2022, and MTVE has three of the top 10 reality series in cable. One of the highest-ranking Latina executives in entertainment, Diaz has grown New Group Prods. and the First Directors program, which cultivates BIPOC creators and filmmakers.
Reality format on the rise: “Fully global casts in dating, social experiment and competition formats. We’ve seen huge success with ‘The Challenge World Championship’ on Paramount+, which consists of a global cast of competitors — from Latin America and the U.S. to the U.K. and Australia.”
-
Jayson Dinsmore and Megan Michaels Wolflick
Jayson Dinsmore, President, Unscripted; Megan Michaels Wolflick, Showrunner and Executive Producer, Fremantle
As Dinsmore leads both domestic and global development strategy for the unscripted genre, Wolflick serves as both an exec producer and showrunner on “American Idol,” one of Fremantle’s top series. The team also oversees “America’s Got Talent,” “Family Feud,” “The Price Is Right” and the latest reboot of “Password” for NBC.
Change they’d like to see: “Reposition the perception that unscripted is a ‘cheaper alternative or replacement show,’” says Dinsmore.
-
Adam DiVello
Founder, Done and Done Prods.
The creator of “Selling Sunset” has continually scored with real estate shows, as Netflix renewed the series for two additional seasons. When the “OC” spinoff premiered in August, it was also renewed for an additional two rounds.
Change he’d like to see: “I’m happy with how things have changed from linear to streaming, giving creatives more freedom to take chances and tell the stories they want to.”
-
Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster, Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan
Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, Co-Creators, Exec Producers, World Race Prods.; Phil Keoghan, Host, Executive Producer, “The Amazing Race” and “Tough as Nails;” Louise Keoghan, Exec Producer, “Tough as Nails”
“The Amazing Race,” which just filmed its milestone 35th season, continues to build on its momentum despite the many changes in the world. Keoghan continues to host and produce “Race.” He also produces “Tough as Nails” alongside his wife, Louise Keoghan, creating a whole new episodic structure and honoring everyday heroes.
Change they’d like to see: “I would like to see less manipulation in the reality genre,” says van Munster. “When you have a great cast and the right setting the reality, many times, is better than what could have been scripted. But it takes confidence and experience to allow that to happen.”
-
Eric and Shannon Evangelista
Founders, Hot Snakes Media, Phantasticus Films
The husband-and-wife team at the front of Hot Snakes Media have leaned into wildlife and adventure content and have continued to shatter viewership records with “My True Crime Story,” “Pig Royalty” and their most popular series, “Deaf U.” Plus, “Return to Amish” will air its 11th season in 2023.
Reality show guilty pleasure: “Love Is Blind: Japan”
-
Andrew Fried
President, Boardwalk Pictures
Over the past year, Boardwalk Pictures has launched multiple projects at the that have spurred conversation: Netflix’s “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?,” Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ “Welcome to Wrexham” on FX and HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch,” hosted by Dan Levy. This year, Boardwalk also oversaw the production of Disney+’s “Rennervations,” following Jeremy Renner and his team as they renovate out-of-service vehicles.
Wish he’d thought of: “’LegoMasters.’ Having spent endless hours building Lego with my kids, how did I not think that it would be cool as a competition format?”
-
Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby-Nason and Mike Gasparro
Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby-Nason, Co-CEOs; Mike Gasparro, Showrunner, The Cinemart
Furst and Willoughby-Nason directed Netflix’s haunting true crime series “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal,” shining a light on power and corruption in South Carolina. In 2022, the Cinemart also produced the four-part “Bug Out” docuseries for FreeVee, exploring a 2018 unsolved
investigation.
Change they’d like to see: “A return to vision, risk-taking and the bold spirit of invention that inspired us all to get into this business — and a departure from hedging bets that underestimate our passionate and dynamic viewers around the globe,” says Furst.
-
Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines, Allison Page
Chip and Joanna Gaines, Founders; Allison Page, President, Magnolia Network
Magnolia Network solidified itself as a destination for premium unscripted content, debuting two shows that broke linear records in 2022 — “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” and “Fixer Upper: The Castle.”
If my life were a reality show, it’d be called: “En Route to Waco,” says Page.
-
Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan
Founders, Story Syndicate
The premium documentary hub has become a home to top creatives in the unscripted field, especially after launching “Harry & Meghan,” the docuseries following the royal couple filled with revelations about their exit from the famous family.
Wish they’d thought of: “‘The Staircase.’ It’s the OG of thoughtful, provocative, twisty, edge of your seat, true crime,” says Garbus. For Cogan, it’s “Drive to Survive.” He observes, “Brilliant show that reimagined the sports documentary and launched an entire genre for Netflix.”
-
David George
CEO, ITV America
he last year was filled with milestones for ITVA, including the 20th season of Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and 10th season of fan-favorite History Channel hit “Alone.” George oversees more than 500 hours of content a year, including “Love Island,’” which moved to Peacock and secured a two-season pickup. The first season was Peacock’s most-streamed unscripted original.
Change he’d like to see: “I’d like to see more chances being taken with commissioning. With all of the consolidation in the business, there are fewer places taking risks and big swings. Unscripted has always been at its best when it dares to be different.”
-
Nancy Glass
CEO and Exec Producer, Glass Entertainment Group
GEG produced Christina Hall’s HGTV hit, “Christina on the Coast,” garnering more than 23 million viewers across three seasons, and the spinoff, “Christina in the Country.” Glass also sold “Let’s Make a Deal” to 10 global regions.
Reality show guilty pleasure: “Anything that involves bachelors, bachelorettes and the phrases ‘This is my truth,’ ‘Can I steal you for a second?’ and best of all, ‘I really feel like my husband/wife is in this room.’”
-
Toby Gorman
President, Universal TV Alternative Studio
The UTAS hit “That’s My Jam” has become one of the fastest-selling formats in the world with options in more than a dozen territories; in the U.K., it became one of the most successful unscripted launches of the year for the BBC. Gorman also oversees “The Wall,” which has been sold into 27 territories internationally, as well as “Baking It” and “The End Is Nye.”
Reality show guilty pleasure: “ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is appointment viewing in the Gorman house. #Scandoval”
-
Mitch Graham
Senior VP, Alternate Programming, CBS
CBS’ impressive reality slate includes “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Lingo.” Graham also launched MTV format “The Challenge” on CBS this year, incorporating new top reality talent into the CBS family. Plus, in 2022, CBS reached its goals set for 50% BIPOC representation for all unscripted cast and contestants.
Change he’d like to see: “Improving diversity and inclusion needs continual prioritization and focus. I’d like to see these efforts further evolve in all areas of unscripted productions.”
-
Ed Harvard, Monica Rodman and Georgie Hurford-Jones
Ed Havard, Senior VP, Unscripted Programming, Universal International Studios; Monica Rodman, Exec VP, Development, Universal TV Alternative Studio; Georgie Hurford-Jones, Exec VP, Current Programming, Universal TV Alternative Studio
With Havard based in London, he identifies new opportunities to build on brands — an example being “That’s My Jam,” as the U.K. format has seen major traction, produced by UIS-owned Monkey in association with Universal TV Alternative Studio.
Show you wish you thought of: While Havard’s choice is “Love Island,” Rodman chooses “Love Is Blind” and Hurford-Jones picks “Traitors.”
-
Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman
Eli Holzman, President of Nonfiction Entertainment; Aaron Saidman, Co-President of Nonfiction Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV
The duo kicked off the year with one of the most high-profile deals as SPT acquired Holzman and Saidman’s nonfiction production company, Industrial Media, in a $350 million sale. Together, they produced the award-winning “Secrets of Playboy” and secured additional seasons for “The D’Amelio Show.”
If my life were a reality show, it’d be called: “‘I’m Not a Celebrity… But Still Get Me Out of Here,’” says Saidman.
-
Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager
Co-Founders, Den of Thieves
“Judge Steve Harvey,” produced by the duo, was renewed for a second season after debuting as one of ABC’s strongest unscripted series debut in total views in 2022. The pair also served as executive producers on NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special, which became the second-most-watched special of the night.
Reality show guilty pleasure: “‘Below Deck.’ The show is such a great combination of a cast that is well-assembled, along with the crazy guests that they get on board.”
-
Johnnie Ingram and Stephen Warren
Co-Creators, Exec Producers, “We’re Here”
HBO’s Emmy and GLAAD Award-winning unscripted series recently concluded its critically acclaimed third season with ground-breaking representation both in front of and behind the camera.
Show they wish they thought of: “‘Couples Therapy.’ We believe this show has opened the possibility for more couples to seek help who would not have done so otherwise.”
-
Jeff Jenkins
Founder and President, Jeff Jenkins Prods. a 3BMG company
JJP, a 3BMG company, created Netflix’s global sensation “Bling Empire,” which streamed its third season this year. After hitting massive success, Jenkins launched a sister series, “Bling Empire: New York.”
If his life were a reality show, it’d be called: “American Dream”
-
Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon
Co-CEOs, Magical Elves
During 2022, 76% of the talent on Magical Elves’ shows were women, LGBTQ+ persons, and/or people
of color. The powerhouse women have owned the food competition format with “Top Chef” and its spinoffs on Bravo and “Nailed It!” on Netflix.
Show they wish they thought of: “ ‘90 Day Fiancé,’ ” says Sharon. Kriley responds, “ ‘The Traitors.’ ”
-
Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess
Stephen Lambert, CEO; Tim Harcourt, Creative Director; Jack Burgess, Exec VP, Studio Lambert
In addition to the continued success of “The Circle” on Netflix and “Undercover Boss” on CBS, Studio Lambert broke barriers will the highly anticipated series “The Traitors,” which received acclaim upon its release and received a Season 2 pickup.
If my life were a reality show, it’d be called: “ ‘Above Deck,’ ” says Lambert.
-
Howard Lee, Jason Sarlanis and Kathleen Finch
Howard Lee, President, Discovery Networks and TLC; Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID and HLN; and Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CCO, U.S. Networks Group
As TLC continues to create smash hits like “My 600 LB. Life” and “90 Day Fiancé” — and their multiple spinoffs — ID has leaned into headline-making doc series, including “House of Hammer,” “The Price of Glee” and “Gabby Petito: ID Special Report.”
Change they’d like to see: “Straight-to-series orders without development sizzle tapes,” says Lee. Sarlanis adds, “I would love to see the greater creative community show more appreciation and respect for the ingenious producers who we get the privilege to work with in unscripted television.”
-
Sharon Levy
CCO, Endemol Shine North America
Overseeing unscripted and scripted development and production for Banijay-owned Endemol Shine North America, Levy oversaw Fox’s “Lego Masters,” renewed for its fourth season, “MasterChef,” renewed for 13th season and TBS’ revamped “Wipeout,” renewed for second season.
Reality show guilty pleasure: “An entire day binging anything Joe Berlinger makes for Netflix — guilty only in that it would be an entire day!”
-
Grant Mansfield
CEO and Founder, Plimsoll Prods.
Acquired by ITV for more than $200 million, Plimsoll doubled the amount of aired hours of television produced in 2021. Mansfield helped to launch “A Year on Planet Earth,” which filmed in more than 60 locations and took three years to shoot.
Show he wishes he thought of: “Call My Agent”
-
Ari Mark and Phil Lott
Co-Founders, Ample Entertainment
Mark and Lott added natural history to their slate of nonfiction TV this year with Ample Nature, a unit dedicated to the genre, which launched its first show, “Kangaroo Valley,” this year on Netflix. The pair also co-directed and were showrunners on HBO’s “The Invisible Pilot.”
Change they’d like to see: “A business model on par with our international counterparts.”
-
Paul Martin and James Gay-Rees
Exec Producers, Box to Box Films
Partially to thank for the rise of sports content, Box to Box Films launched “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” on Netflix, “The Kings” for Showtime and “Make or Break” for Apple TV+.
Reality format on the rise: “Sports in all its glory; this will be the space that innovates the fastest,” says Gay-Rees. “We will be at the head of that charge.”
-
Rob Mills, Tiffany Faigus and Belisa Balaban
Rob Mills, Exec VP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney TV; Tiffany Faigus, Senior VP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, ABC and Disney TV Alternative; Belisa Balaban, Senior VP, Unscripted and Documentaries, Hulu
The group saw major successes in social primetime numbers with “American Idol” and “Dancing With the Stars,” which moved to Disney+ in 2022. “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” also made the list of most-discussed programs on Twitter. Mills’ group was responsible for 90 award nominations for ABC and 25 nominations for Hulu unscripted.
Reality show they wish they’d thought of: Both Mills and Faigus agreed on “Survivor,” while Balaban chooses “Naked and Afraid.”
-
Audrey Morrissey, Kyra Thompson and Amanda Zucker
Exec Producers, “The Voice”
Despite the viewership decline that some long-standing reality series are facing, “The Voice” continues to hit high notes, ranking as the season’s most-watched unscripted series for the fourth consecutive time.
Reality show guilty pleasure: “ ‘Next in Fashion.’ It’s fascinating to watch creative people be creative — and it looks so sleek and cool.”
-
Matthew Ostrom and Laura Palumbo Johnson
Co-Founders and Exec Producers, Magilla Entertainment
As one of Discovery’s top content suppliers, Magilla produced 100-plus episodes across 13 series and specials in 2022. They’re responsible for long-running “Moonshiners” and spinoff “Master Distiller.” Magilla continues to deliver for Discovery with HGTV’s “Beachfront Bargain Hunt,” “Lakefront Bargain Hunt” and Magnolia’s “Rooms We Love.”
If my life were a reality show, it’d be called: Ostrom picks “Just Stay Awesome” while Johnson goes with “Is it Fake?
-
Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckle and Isabel San Vargas
Howard T. Owens, Co-CEO; Drew Buckley, Group President, COO; and Isabel San Vargas, President, Production and Operations, Equity Partner, Propagate Media
Propagate produces Netflix’s “Untold,” which shot to the No. 2 spot on Netflix and went viral on social media upon its Season 2 drop, featuring an episode of Manti Te’o’s online relationship scandal.
Show they wish they’d thought of: “The Real World,” says San Vargas. “I remember I was barely a teen when it launched, I was confused as to what it was and didn’t quite understand what was happening, but I was hooked.”
-
Craig Piligian and Tom Huffman
Craig Piligian, CEO; Tom Huffman, CCO, Pilgrim Media Group
With 21 shows across a dozen networks, the Pilgrim team has found success in expanding a single show into a successful franchise; “Wicked Tuna” has four spin-offs, “Ghost Hunters” has five and “Street Outlaws” has 16!
Reality show guilty pleasures: “Love Island” and “Indian Matchmaking”
-
Julie Pizzi
President, Bunim/Murray Prods.
Pizzi oversaw Prime Video’s “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” which became an Emmy winning sensation. At MTV, she’s led the expansion of “The Challenge,” branching out to a CBS version and “The Challenge All Stars” on Paramount+.
If she were a reality show, it’d be called: “The Challenge— Controlled Chaos”
-
Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon
Co-Heads, Senior VPs, Programming and Development, Shed Media
Producing multiple seasons of “The Real Housewives” off-shoot, the hit “Ultimate Girls Trip,” Shed also debuted a new “Below Deck” spinoff, “Below Deck Adventure,” last year.
Reality show format on the rise: “Shows with optimism and authenticity at their heart. Unscripted TV has a unique ability to connect us to one another.”
-
Jeff Probst
Exec Producer and Host, SEG
Much more than just the face of “Survivor,” Probst continues to work with the production team behind the scenes to keep the show fresh. Streaming viewership for Season 43 was up 26% year over year, and the season finale episode drove more than 200 million social impressions.
Show he wishes he thought of: “‘Below Deck.’ Not only is it consistently entertaining, but the format is so clean it’s invisible and it’s really well-executed.”
-
Barry Poznick
President, MGM Unscripted TV and Orion TV
In 2022, MGM Alternative saw 11 domestic renewals and eight series renewed overseas, plus, new formats thrived with production on “Beat Shazam” at Fox, “Generation Gap” at ABC, “On Patrol Live” at Reelz and “Ugliest House in America” on HGTV.
Change he’d like to see: “I would like to see a change in some of the awards shows. They are the ultimate competition format because the contestants are the biggest stars in the world, but the genre is ready for a facelift. It’s fun to watch and imagine what we might do differently if we produced it.”
-
Amy Poehler and Kate Arend
Amy Poehler, CEO and Kate Arend, Co-Head of Film and TV, Paper Kite Prods.
Paper Kite continued the success of the “Making It” franchise after the show wrapped with its “Baking It” spinoff. EP Poehler stepped into co-host alongside Maya Rudolph in the latest season.
Show they wish they thought of: Poehler chose “Alone,” while Arend picked “Drive to Survive.”
-
Gordon Ramsay
CEO, Studio Ramsay Global
The only talent on air in the U.S. with four prime-time national network shows, Ramsay serves as host and executive producer on “Next Level Chef,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior.”
If my life were a reality show, it’d be called: “Keeping Up with Gordon Ramsay”
-
Brandon Riegg, Jenn Levy and Nat Grouille
Brandon Riegg, VP, Unscripted and Documentary Series; Jenn Levy and Nat Grouille, VP, Unscripted Series, Netflix
Since joining Netflix in 2016 with a blank slate, the team established the streamer as a home for critically praised and beloved unscripted series. The diverse roster speaks for itself.
Change they’d like to see: “More risk-taking and innovation,” says Riegg. “A lot of pitches coming in still feel like they could’ve aired in 2002, and as a community, we need to push one another more to evolve the genre.”
-
Ben Samek
President and CEO, Banijay Americas
Samek led the acquisition of Brazilian studio A Fábrica, a purchase that came just one week after announcing the development of Banijay Studios Brasil. He now oversees 10 studios across two continents.
Show he wishes he thought of: “ ‘Amazing Race’ — the pace, the locations, the diverse casts with tremendous spirit and the sheer longevity of it! It was early in my career but certainly one of the most fun shows to produce.”
-
Drew and Jonathan Scott
Hosts and Exec Producers, Scott Brothers Entertainment
This year, the Scott brothers signed an exclusive multi-year deal with HGTV and Warner Bros. Discovery. They will continue to host and produce “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” “Brother vs. Brother,” “Celebrity IOU” and more new shows.
Reality show guilty pleasure: While Jonathan can’t get enough of “The Great British Baking Show,” Drew’s go-to is “Shark Tank.”
-
Nam Seung Yong
Exec VP and Head of Unscripted Content, CJ ENM
Under Nam’s leadership and focus on global expansion, CJ ENM grew the number of partners for its library of unscripted entertainment programs in 2022. Now, CJ ENM series are now available on Pluto TV, Peacock, Apple TV, Tubi and the Roku Channel.
Show he wishes he thought of: “‘The Voice.’ With a long career as a producer specializing in survival audition programs, including ‘K-pop Star,’ I thought that the concept of the turning chairs was very clear and to the point, which also makes it a good format to adapt globally.”
-
Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton
Arthur Smith, Chairman, A. Smith & Co. Prods., Tinopolis Group U.S.; Frank Sinton, President, A. Smith & Co. Prods.
Producing more than 200 hours across a dozen genre-spanning series in 2022, Smith and Sinton found success in larger-than-life competition shows, including “Floor Is Lava,” “American Ninja Warrior” and “Hell’s Kitchen.”
Change they’d like to see: “I’d like to see bigger risks taken and more high-concept swings,” says Smith. “The real breakthrough shows tend to come from truly fresh ideas or unique POVs that no one saw coming.”
-
Carri Twigg, Nicole Galovski and Raeshem Nijhon
Carri Twigg, Founder, Head of Development; Nicole Galovski, Founder; Raeshem Nijhon, Founder, Exec Producer, Culture House
Culture House, the production company that has Black, Brown and female owners, has emphasized creating a sense of community and togetherness for women of color. That’s why the company’s Hulu docuseries “The Hair Tales,” starring Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Chloe Bailey, was a success.
Reality show guilty pleasure: “‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Those story producers are fire. Creating magic and tension for hours out of people just talking to each other,” says Glaovski. Twigg adds, “‘Storage Wars.’ No explanation needed.”
-
Allison Wallach
President, Unscripted Programming, Fox
In her new role, Wallach manages Studio Ramsay Global and TMZ, while also overseeing Fox Alternative Entertainment, which has greatly expanded its global presence and output for third-party platforms over the last year.
Reality format on the rise: “People and viewers are now much savvier and crave authenticity when it comes to reality shows. I think we will start to see more social experiments that allow human nature to take center stage, like ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ and other shows like ‘The Traitors.’”
-
Ben Winston, Ben Turner,Gabe Turner, Leo Pearlman and James Corden
Partners, Fulwell 73 Prods.
The go-to producers of live events, Fulwell 73 is saying goodbye this month to CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” But the partners have had no shortage of action in recent months with such specials as “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” and “Adele: One Night Only.” The team produced the 2022 Grammy Awards and lead-produce Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”
Wish you thought of: “‘Big Brother,’ when it launched in the U.K. I think it changed television forever. It had five or six seasons that were must-watch television. If you missed it, you weren’t in the conversation at school or college,” says Corden. Winston picks “Great British Baking Show,” adding, “somehow England always looks so picturesque, and if it was our show, I would be able to eat so much cake.