Every ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Who Got Engaged in the Pods: Where Are They Now?

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers from the first three seasons of “Love Is Blind,” streaming now on Netflix.

“Love Is Blind” has asked a question for three seasons now: Is love really blind? The experiment, during which singles date and get engaged before ever meeting, has been successful for some. Others, not so much.

The Season 3 finale and reunion of the Netflix reality show dropped on Wednesday, revealing pairs said “I do,” who broke up — and who got back together after the cameras stopped rolling.

The first two seasons of the Kinetic Content-produced series featured engagements that didn’t make it to air; during Season 1, Danielle Drouin got engaged to Rory Newrough and Lexie Skipper was set to marry Westley Baer; In Season 2, Catilin McKee and Joey Miller and Jason Beaumont and Kara Williams got engaged. All four couples split before tying the knot.

Logistically, it’s impossible to follow every couple — so it’s a bit of “guesswork” that goes into who producers chose to film, creator Chris Coelen told Variety after Season 2.

“In Season 1, we were following Kenny Barnes and Kelly Chase, and we were like, it’s gonna be so boring. They’re gonna say yes, and, of course, they’re getting married. And they didn’t,” he shared. “We had no idea and continue to have no idea what’s going to happen in the stories that we choose.”

During Season 3, only five couples got engaged so all of their journeys were shown. While this time around, all of the pairs made to the altar, they didn’t all make it much further.

Below, Variety breaks down where each couple who got engaged in the pods stand after their season.