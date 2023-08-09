The Longest-Running Shows on American Television

Television shows just can’t stop getting shorter these days. Where 20-plus episode runs used to be the standard, now many series have eight, six or even four-episode seasons, sometimes with only a single season to a show’s name.
However, there are some programs that have endured the test of time, having lasted on air for over three or four decades. Some shows on this list have seen ten different presidents, while others have seen its audience go to college, start families and buy houses.
Despite their significance, this list of the longest-running scripted American television programs omits news hours like “Meet the Press” which has been running for seven decades and “60 Minutes” with 40 seasons, late night talk shows, game shows like “Jeopardy!” which has 47 seasons to date and sports broadcasts like “NFL on CBS.” Just missing the top 20 list are animated favorites and crime-slash-medical serials like “Family Guy, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “American Dad!” and “NCIS.”
Genre-wise, this list is dominated by kids programs, soaps and anthology series. In terms of networks, CBS, ABC and PBS is home to most of the shows here, with outliers like Comedy Central making the cut.
Ranked by number of seasons on air, here are the top 20 longest-running scripted American television shows.
General Hospital (60 Seasons)
“GH” is the longest-running televised soap opera in American television, celebrating its 60-year anniversary this year. Set in the fictional Port Charles, N.Y., the serial has circulated through numerous characters and plot lines since premiering on April 1, 1963. In the last six decades, “GH” has earned a record breaking 14 Daytime Emmys for outstanding drama series.
Guiding Light (57 Seasons)
Originally airing in 1937 as an American radio show, “Guiding Light” made the move to the screen in 1952 where it ran on CBS as a soap opera for 57 annual seasons. It was created by Irna Phillips and Emmons Carlson, who based the radio show on their personal lives.
Days of Our Lives (57 Seasons)
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the 57 seasons of this beloved soap. Created by Ted and Betty Corday, “Days” is set in the ficitonal Salem, Ill. and follows the classic soap tropes of love, lies, family and drama. In 2022, the show made the move from NBC broadcast to Peacock streaming.
As the World Turns (54 Seasons)
This daytime serial ran for 54 seasons from 1956 to 2010. The CBS soap was known for starring Kathryn Hays, Maura West and Lisa Brown.
Sesame Street (53 Seasons)
“Sesame Street” has been a mainstay of children’s programming for over half a century, airing on PBS for 53 seasons. Since 1970, Jim Henson’s muppet monsters and guest stars like Robin Williams, Ray Charles, Destiny’s Child and Tina Fey have been teaching kids everything from their ABCs and 123s to kindness and empathy.
The Young and the Restless (50 Seasons)
Another classic American soap, “TYTR” has aired for 50 seasons on CBS. Created by Lee and William Bells in 1973, the serial has gone on to win 77 Daytime Emmys and in 1987 got a CBS sister show, “The Bold and the Beautiful.” It has been renewed for the 2023-2024 season.
Saturday Night Live (48 Seasons)
This late-night comedy variety has been “live from New York” for 48 seasons since 1975. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest and features a guest music act along with a numerous sketches from the season’s ensemble of comedians. Over the years, “SNL” has been home to acclaimed cast members including Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Eddie Murphy and Gilda Radner and hosted musical groups from ABBA to Talking Heads to Dave Grohl.
One Life to Live (45 Seasons)
With 45 seasons, this soap opera ran on ABC from 1968 to 2012, with a revival season the following year. The show starred Erika Slezak, Michael Storm, Robert S. Woods, Philip Carey, and Robin Strasser, amongst others.
Romper Room (41 Seasons)
This syndicated American kids program aired for 41 annual seasons, teaching kids to read and create with fun, wacky songs. It was created by producer-announcer couple Bert and Nancy Claster. In 1981, the program was renamed to “Romper Room and Friends,” as beloved teacher Miss Nancy departed and new puppets were introduced, running until 1994. There were also local versions of the syndicated show produced in cities including Los Angeles and New York.
All My Children (41 Seasons)
“All My Children” was set in a fictional suburb of Pennsylvania and featured Susan Lucci, one of the biggest faces of soap operas. The serial ran on ABC from 1970 to 2011 for a total of 41 seasons.
The Bugs Bunny Show (40 Seasons)
A Saturday morning cartoon classic, “The Bugs Bunny Show” ran for 40 seasons 1960 to 2000 and circled through titles like “The Bugs Bunny/Road Runner Hour” and “The Bugs Bunny & Tweety Show.” In 2000, the entire Looney Toons library became exclusive to Cartoon Network.
The Bold and the Beautiful (36 Seasons)
Sister show to “The Young and the Restless,” this soap has been airing on CBS since 1987 for 36 seasons.
The Simpsons (34 Seasons)
Since 1989, “The Simpsons” has been seemingly predicting the future with the animated middle-American family created by Matt Groening. In its 34 seasons and counting, the show has earned 34 Primetime Emmys.
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood (31 Seasons)
This beloved PBS children’s series ran for 31 seasons from 1968 to 2001, with each episode hosted by Fred Rogers. In addition to host, Rogers was also creator and showrunner of the series. He earned a Lifetime Achievement Emmy in 1997 before his death in 2003.
Captain Kangaroo (29 Seasons)
“Captain Kangaroo” was a CBS children’s show that aired on weekdays for 29 seasons from 1955 to 1984. The show was created by Bob Keeshan who played the title captain alongside sidekicks such as Mr. Green Jeans and the Banana Man.
Love of Life (29 Seasons)
“Love of Life” first aired in 1951 in black and white before premiering in color in 1967. The soap opera created by Roy Winsor ran for 29 seasons. The show orginated from CBS’ Studio 52 but in 1975 moved studios to make way for famed nightclub Studio 54.
The Edge of Night (28 Seasons)
This daytime serial ran on CBS and ABC for 28 seasons from 1956 to 1984. The mystery-crime soap was created by Irving Vendig, a writer on the radio series “Perry Mason” which is said to have inspired “The Edge of Night.”
South Park (26 Seasons)
Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, this not-for-kids animated comedy has run on Comedy Central for 26 seasons. Since 1997, the show has parodied American pop culture like “Star Wars” and Michael Jackson.
Arthur (25 Seasons)
PBS’s animated kids show is set in Elwood City and follows the perpetually 8-year-old aardvark Arthur Read and his friends Buster, Francine, Muffy and more. Based on the books by Marc Brown, the show ran for 25 seasons from 1996 to 2022.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (24 Seasons)
Dick Wolf’s crime-drama series was the first spin-off to “Law & Order” and is one of the longest-running primetime live-action series in the U.S., starting its run in 1999. “SVU’s” best known characters are played by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.