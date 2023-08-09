The Longest-Running Shows on American Television

Television shows just can’t stop getting shorter these days. Where 20-plus episode runs used to be the standard, now many series have eight, six or even four-episode seasons, sometimes with only a single season to a show’s name.

However, there are some programs that have endured the test of time, having lasted on air for over three or four decades. Some shows on this list have seen ten different presidents, while others have seen its audience go to college, start families and buy houses.

Despite their significance, this list of the longest-running scripted American television programs omits news hours like “Meet the Press” which has been running for seven decades and “60 Minutes” with 40 seasons, late night talk shows, game shows like “Jeopardy!” which has 47 seasons to date and sports broadcasts like “NFL on CBS.” Just missing the top 20 list are animated favorites and crime-slash-medical serials like “Family Guy, “Grey’s Anatomy,” “American Dad!” and “NCIS.”

Genre-wise, this list is dominated by kids programs, soaps and anthology series. In terms of networks, CBS, ABC and PBS is home to most of the shows here, with outliers like Comedy Central making the cut.

Ranked by number of seasons on air, here are the top 20 longest-running scripted American television shows.