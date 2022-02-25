London Screenings: 20 Shows You Don’t Want to Miss

The 2022 London Screenings (March 1-4) unfold next week in a capital where COVID-19 restrictions have just been removed entirely, and buyers from all around the world are expected to attend in person and virtually to acquire the best of British and international programming. All the major distributors have a plethora of content to offer across genres and formats, and a series of screenings, meetings and events are taking place both in-person and online.

Variety has surveyed the goods from international distributors including Banijay Rights, Fremantle, Entertainment One, Endeavor Content, BBC Studios, Blue Ant International, DCD Rights, Passion Distribution, Studiocanal, All3Media International, ITV Studios, TVF International, Boss Nova, Rabbit Films, Warner Bros. and more. Here are 20 buzzy titles sure to whet buyers’ appetites: