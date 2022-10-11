Lifetime Sets 2022 Holiday Slate Featuring Mario Lopez, Kelsey Grammer, Maria Menounos and More Across 26 New Movies

Lifetime’s holiday movie slate is here! The network’s annual “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event kicks off on Nov. 5 with new movies premiering every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday all season long! This year, the slate includes 26 new holiday films.

Melissa Joan Hart executive produces and directs her fourth Lifetime movie this year with “Santa Bootcamp,” starring Emily Kinney and Patrick Cassidy. “Grey’s Anatomy” star Sarah Drew writes and executive produces her first holiday movie for the network, “Reindeer Games Homecoming,” which reunites her with “Grey’s” alum Justin Bruening.

Kelsey Grammer, Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Brooke Elliott, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Kirk Franklin all both star and executive produce their films. Additionally, Whoopi Goldberg executive produces “A New Orleans Noel,” starring Pulliam and Patti LaBelle, while Toni Braxton executive produces “A Christmas Spark,” which reunites Joe Lando and Jane Seymour.

Although the movies don’t begin until November, “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Movie Preview,” hosted by Sarah Drew, will premiere on Lifetime VOD Oct. 27, highlighting this year’s programming with sneak peeks, cast interviews and behind the scenes footage from the new films.

40 of the network’s best holiday movies available to stream commercial-free beginning Nov. 4. One day later, the Lifetime app and Lifetime VOD will feature more than 40 favorite holiday titles.

Scroll down for the full slate of Lifetime’s 2022 slate.