‘Leprechaun’ Movies Ranked, From the Original to ‘Space’ to ‘the Hood’

The slasher genre is full of freaks and weirdos, but none of them quite hits a festive note like the Leprechaun ushering in every St. Patrick’s Day. The mythical Irish monster, played with pizzazz for the bulk of the series by the iconic Warwick Davis, is equal parts Freddy and Chucky, chock full of the cringiest rhymes imaginable and an increasingly confusing lore. Yet despite the poor acting, confusing continuity, and slapdash look of the cheap sets and shaky camerawork, there’s a lot to love in this bonkers franchise.

After a first chapter which inspired more laughs than scares, the series made the smart decision to lean into the comedy intentionally and turn Davis’ Lep into more of a “hack” comedian, rhyming and throwing puns around like his life depended on it. While his dialogue remained groan-worthy, Davis put his all into the role, and two commanding factors gave the series life among horror nerds: An amazing makeup look for the titular monster created by Gabriel Bartalos, as well as some gratuitous and creative gore originating from the wacky kills.

Although only the first two chapters were released theatrically, there was levity granted to the series once it hit direct-to-video, a “let’s put on a show!” gumption that brought Lep to Vegas, the hood (twice!) and even space.

While many horror fans stick their nose up at the series, there is plenty of demented fun to by giving into this Celtic madman. Read Variety‘s ranking of this series below, complete with helpful rhymes that only the Leprechaun would love.