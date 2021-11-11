From Bear Mauls to Floating Doors: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Best Performances

Considered one of the greatest actors of his generation, Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his birthday today. With a career that has spanned nearly three decades, he’s delivered some of the most memorable characters and performances, many of which were noticed by the Academy.

DiCaprio’s run on the awards circuit has brought about many rewards. It began with a supporting actor nom for “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (1993), but it would take 11 years for him to return to the Oscars despite worthy efforts. His second nomination came as famed billionaire Howard Hughes in Martin Scorsese’s best picture-nominated “The Aviator” (2004). He followed it up with his turn as a South African diamond smuggler in Edward Zwick’s “Blood Diamond” (2006).

The megastar nabbed his first nomination as a producer for Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013). His winning dance with the Academy came as frontiersman Hugh Glass in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s “The Revenant” (2015). He then tacked on one more nomination to his impressive resume as faded television star Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” (2019).

DON’T LOOK UP (L to R) JENNIFER LAWRENCE as KATE DIBIASKY, LEONARDO DICAPRIO as DR. RANDALL MINDY NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

DiCaprio shows no signs of slowing down yet. He’s set to re-team with Martin Scorsese on an adaptation of “Killers of the Flower Moon” alongside Robert De Niro, currently set to release sometime in 2022. Ahead this year is “Don’t Look Up” from Oscar-winning writer and director Adam McKay, alongside an all-star cast that includes Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan and Ariana Grande. That will make its bow on Netflix.

Variety is ranking his best performances thus far. Some of these were nominated by the Oscars. Some were not.

Honorable mentions: “The Beach” (2000), “Gangs of New York” (2002), “The Great Gatsby” (2013)