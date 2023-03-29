From Drew Barrymore to Jenny Han: These NY Women Made an Impact on the Entertainment Industry the Past Year

The Women of Warner Bros. Discovery: Betsy Ayala, Karen Bronzo

Ayala: Head of Content, Food

Bronzo: CMO, U.S. Networks

Ayala and Bronzo played integral roles in Warner Bros. Discovery’s reorganizations following last year’s merger, with Ayala upped to her role upon the exit of Food Network chief Jane Latman in December. “The cable universe is shrinking, and we’re at that interesting pivot point between streaming and linear,” Ayala says. “So we have to be really smart about the things that we choose to focus on, and that’s the networks that really do drive viewership and revenue.” Bronzo, meanwhile, led her team through a restructuring that centralized operations across brands, helping to promote theatrical releases “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Elvis,” in addition to linear priorities such as Shark Week. “One-offs like that can be really highly targeted and really fun,” Bronzo says, “and it gives the teams an opportunity to work on something different, to meet other people at the company and really figure out the best way to collaborate creatively to all of our benefits.”