From Drew Barrymore to Jenny Han: These NY Women Made an Impact on the Entertainment Industry the Past Year

By
Diane Garrett, Brian Steinberg, Cynthia Littleton, Jennifer Maas, Thania Garcia, Jem Aswad, Joe Otterson, Chris Willman, Michael Schneider, Ellise Shafer, Emily Longeretta, Todd Gilchrist, BreAnna Bell, Matt Donnelly, Shalini Dore, Angelique Jackson, Brent Lang, Jenelle Riley, Rebecca Rubin, Malina Saval, Elizabeth Wagmeister
Variety Power of Women LIst Lea Michele LaTrice Burnette Jenny Han
Courtesy Images

Every year, Variety celebrates the wo­men who make this city’s $60 billion entertainment industry come alive — and thrive. This year, we looked beyond familiar names to showcase 66 executives, producers, directors, writers and actors who deserve to be seen. The women who appear on the pages that follow have broken barriers, navigated TV’s streaming wars, produced indie movies on a budget Marvel would consider chump change and contributed to New York’s rich artistic landscape. We salute them for all that they do.

