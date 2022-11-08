‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion: Lauren Conrad Joins Stephen and Kristin’s Podcast to Clear Up the Famous Love Triangle, Cabo and More

The “Laguna Beach” love triangle is officially dunzo. Lauren Conrad joined Dear Media’s “Back to the Beach” podcast on Nov. 8, publicly reuniting with co-hosts Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari for the first time in years.

The three former classmates costarred on “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” MTV’s reality show that aired for three seasons from 2004 to 2006. Conrad narrated the first season while Cavallari narrated Season 2. The third season introduced a new cast. The show led to spinoffs “The Hills” and “The City.”

On the first two seasons, Colletti seemingly had romantic relationships with both Conrad and Cavallari. While it appeared they overlapped, he has said many times on the podcast that wasn’t the case. Tuesday’s special episode marked the first time that the three have publicly discussed their relationship, revealing that they all get along — and have for years — despite how the show was edited.

“We had so much fun together,” Cavallari says to Conrad, recounting the last time they were together was for a night out in L.A., sans Colletti. “I just want everyone to know we’ve had a handful of really great times together.”

Conrad noted that before now, she had never watched full episodes of the show; when it originally aired, she only watched her own scenes. When she screened a few episodes to prepare for the podcast, it was “so much worse than I ever imagined.”

“I noticed, like, I don’t say a lot in this show,” she said. “So, the most you hear me speak, I think really, is in that intro. So, it’s funny that, like, most of my words are actually written for me.”

As they’ve all shared, it’s tough to watch some of the things they said — but she never thought it would actually air.

“When they were doing this, I was like, ‘I just made two grand,'” Conrad said. “I was like, ‘We have tricked these people… Who is gonna watch this? There’s no way it’s making it.'”

