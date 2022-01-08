Oscar Hopefuls Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and More Praised As Palm Springs Film Award Honorees

The show goes on even if it must be virtually, and not within a much preferred desert oasis. The Palm Springs International Film Society announced in late December that both its awards gala and film festival would not take place in 2022 due to the recent rise of COVID cases. Despite the desert fest having to cancel due to pandemic challenges for the second year in a row, awards hopefuls shall still receive their kudos, garnering another round of admiration ahead of a highly anticipated awards season.