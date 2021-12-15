Home TV Features Dec 15, 2021 8:25am PT Korean Dramas to Watch Out for in 2022 By Rebecca Souw Plus Icon Rebecca Souw Latest Scouting K-Drama Success After ‘Squid Game’ 44 mins ago Solo Projects, Genre Experiments and More Pave Way for Coming K-Pop Evolution 1 hour ago BTS and IU Emerge Big Winners Amid Excitement of K-pop’s Hybrid MAMA Awards 3 days ago See All Courtesy of Netflix An impressive lineup from Korea is expected in the coming year with several offerings that could succeed the record-breaking “Squid Game.” optional screen reader Read More About: K-drama, South Korea, Squid Game Comments JavaScript is required to load the comments. Loading comments...