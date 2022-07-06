Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman Walk in the Balenciaga Fashion Show and More Photos From Paris Haute Couture Week

Nicole Kidman is now a catwalk queen. The Oscar winner was one of the surprise models, along with Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn, at the Balenciaga couture show in Paris on July 6.

Kidman documented her experience in a series of Instagram posts that showed her backstage joking with Kardashian about the possibility of falling on the runway, chatting with fellow model Naomi Campbell and canoodling with her music superstar husband Keith Urban.

See more photos of stars at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, which kicked off July 3 and runs through July 7, below.