From ‘Field of Dreams’ to ‘The Upside of Anger’: 10 Best Kevin Costner Performances

One of the quintessential movie stars of the 1990s, Kevin Costner is celebrating his birthday Tuesday, Jan. 18, with a treasure trove of memorable and dynamic performances in his arsenal.

The California-born actor has run the gamut of blockbusters and hard-hitting dramas. In the 1980s, he appeared in films such as “Frances” (1982), “Testament” (1983) and “Silverado” (1985) before helming the gangster film “The Untouchables” (1987) from Brian De Palma, which won best supporting actor for his co-star Sean Connery. The same year, he starred in the military thriller “No Way Out,” which co-starred Gene Hackman and Sean Young.

Costner became a megastar with his one-two punch in baseball-themed films “Bull Durham” (1988) and “Field of Dreams” (1989). His dance (no pun intended) came when he made his directorial debut “Dances With Wolves,” which went on to win seven Oscars, including best picture, which Costner shared as one of the producers with Jim Wilson. He also took home a second statuette for directing. He was also nominated for best actor, losing the prize to Jeremy Irons for “Reversal of Fortune.”

Showing he’s not done yet, he’s shown that his second wind in this latter part of his career is just as rich as his first half with standout performances in films like “The Upside of Anger” (2005) and “Hidden Figures” (2016).

His work on television is well-regarded, such as the miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys,” which won him an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG award, and most recently on Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone,” though this list focuses on his best film performances. Variety ranks his 10 best performances down below:

Honorable mentions: “The Untouchables” (1987), “Tin Cup” (1996), “Thirteen Days” (2000)