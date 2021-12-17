Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Performances

Since bursting onto the scene in a pair of acclaimed indies in the 1980s, Keanu Reeves has established himself as one of the most popular actors of all time. He’s headed several franchises, worked with Oscar-winning directors and managed to stay beloved by audiences and his peers the entire time. He’s also amassed an impressive body of work, from Shakespeare to action star to romancing the likes of Diane Keaton and Sandra Bullock (twice!). As “The Matrix Resurrections” prepares to hit theaters, we take a look at 10 of Reeves’ best performances.