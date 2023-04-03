Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix Dance and Smoke on the ‘Joker’ Stairs While Filming ‘Folie à Deux’ (PHOTOS)

The latest batch of production photos from the “Joker: Folie à Deux” set reveal Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix dancing on the Bronx staircase made famous in the first “Joker” movie. One of the more memorable scenes in the 2019 film featured Phoenix dancing maniacally to Gary Glitter’s “Rock and Roll Part 2” while on a staircase near Shakespeare Avenue in the Bronx, New York.

It appears “Joker: Folie à Deux” is putting its own spin on the staircase scene as Phoenix is now accompanied by Gaga’s Harley Quinn at the same location. The two have their clown makeup on and are seen dancing, smoking and laughing as they film a set piece on the franchise’s iconic staircase. Whatever music will accompany this scene has yet to be revealed.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” has been filming at locations across New York City for a couple weeks. Todd Phillips returns to the director’s chair for the sequel, plot details for which remain under wraps. The film is rumored to be a musical and to take place more prominently in Arkham Asylum, where Phoenix’s Joker is sure to fall for Gaga’s Harley Quinn. The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz, who starred in the first “Joker” as Sophie, is also returning.

Phillips’ original “Joker” became a box office phenomenon in 2019, grossing just over $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history (unadjusted for inflation). The movie won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and went on to earn 11 Academy Award nominations, including best picture and director. Phoenix won the Oscar for best actor, as did Hildur Guðnadóttir for original score.

Warner Bros. is set to release “Joker: Folie à Deux” in theaters Oct. 4, 2024. Check out set photos below of Gaga and Phoenix on the staircase.