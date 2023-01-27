Jennifer Lopez’s Rom-Coms Ranked, From ‘Maid in Manhattan’ to ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez’s latest film “Shotgun Wedding” has landed on Amazon Prime Video.

The action rom-com arrives in plenty of time for Valentine’s Day, but also serves as a reminder of Lopez’s commanding presence as the queen of romantic comedies.

Lopez is the queen of the rom-com genre. Her movies range from true timeless classics to others that simply entertain. She’s had her share of dashing leading men who take audiences and her character through the tears, the laughter and joy.

No matter what, Lopez never fails to deliver the glamor, the heart and the happily ever after.

In honor of “Shotgun Wedding’s” release, Variety ranks Lopez’s rom-com films.